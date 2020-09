Super Mario saapui... MSX:lle?!

This is SUPER MARIO WORLD on MSX for Mario 35th.

On MSX2, but pushing hard the limits of the 8-bit computer. Author Daemos said recently that it's only missing a boss & end credits screen. Took 6 years.#fangame #MSX #gamedev #8bit #pixelart #homebrew #retrocomputing #chiptune pic.twitter.com/dxR9Il6yRT